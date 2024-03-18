CAAP earns commendation for first-ever AMO Summit

CAAP gains positive feedback for commencing the first-ever Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) Summit

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) was commended for hosting the first-ever Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) Summit on March 15 at Citadines Bay City in Manila.

This year, the AMO Summit is one of CAAP's focused events aimed at enhancing its interaction with stakeholders, with the participation of 220 individuals representing 67 CAAP-certified maintenance firms around the nation.

Stakeholders applauded CAAP for its insightful and data-driven presentation on commercial prospects in aviation related to supply chain, labor force, sustainability, and aviation recovery.

Furthermore, in executive meetings with accountable managers, stakeholders had the opportunity to interact with CAAP management, raise issues, and work together to establish common ground and solutions.

AMO stakeholders are pushing CAAP to organize the summit every year because of the great experience and excellent feedback.

Hence, in his speech, CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo had already ensured that the AMO Summit would be held annually.

"Moving forward, we hope to make this an annual event, alongside the Air Operators Summit, to promote collaboration between the government and stakeholders to ensure the highest level of safety for passengers in the Philippines and worldwide.” he added.