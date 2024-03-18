BoC-MICP welcomes new district collector

The Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port has welcomed CESO V Carmelita M. Talusan as its new district collector.

As she assumed leadership of the port last Friday (15 March) at the MICP Conference Room in Manila, district collector Talusan assured the public that they would continue the efficient operation of the port.

During the turnover ceremony, outgoing district collector Romeo Allan R. Rosales formally passed the flag to incoming district collector Talusan, symbolizing the seamless transition of leadership.

Talusan also expressed her gratitude to Rosales for his unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the port during his tenure.

Her expertise in customs operations was extensive, and she held positions as district collector of the Ports of San Fernando and Subic, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and as the head of the national X-ray Inspection Project after rising through the ranks.

Her leadership abilities also earned her a number of accolades in the past. A wealth of experience and dedication await Talusan in her new role as a district collector. The MICP’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and service excellence begins with her appointment.