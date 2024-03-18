Abalos Sr. lauds BFP's efforts on Fire Prevention Month

Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos, Sr. lauded the professionalism of members of the Mandaluyong Bureau of Fire Protection in its efforts to protect the city from fire disaster incidents this summer season.

Abalos said that there are measures being done to avert destructive fire. One is to offer free electrical inspection among residents, mostly those living in slums or houses made of light materials that had been built more than decades.

The mayor said that a yearly electrical inspection should be done to prevent damages cause my fire due to outdated electrical connections.

“Ang kable ng kuryente na balot ng goma sa katagalan niyan humihina dahil sa init at lumulutong at it palagi ang dahilan ng sunog lalut lalo na sa mga maliliit na bahay kaya panawagan ko samantalahin na ng mag residente ang libreng serbisyo ni Fire department at hindi lang yan inatasan ko rin ang City engineering office na magsagawa rin ng ganitong klaseng serbisyo” ("The electric cable wrapped in rubber, over time, weakens due to the heat and cracks and it is always the cause of fire especially in small houses, so I call on the residents to take advantage of the Fire Department's free service and not only I also instructed the City engineering office to perform this type of service as well"), Abalos told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Aside from free electrical inspection, Abalos announced that every new construction of residential house must meet the qualifications of proper electrical materials used like the right size of wires and bulbs should be followed.

He added that not only the electrical wiring inside houses but also thick bundles of wire must be addressed where non-functioning cables wires must be removed.

He said that cable establishments must themselves do the effort of cutting their in active wiring as it is an eyesore seeing in the secondary and main roads being untouched.

He said that barangay officials should be strict in monitoring cable installers to see to it that all cables installed are active and functioning.

The Mandaluyong BFP had made several aproaches this Fire Prevention Month wherein the provided training and workshop among barangay workers on the proper way to respond in emergencies like fire incidents.

Aside from this, Mandaluyong LGU had distributed 26 fire cabinets with hose in every barangay and gave them training on how to install it at the nearby fire hydrant.