SPD to ensure safe, secure Holy Week with massive deployment

Some 5,769 personnel will be deployed by the Southern Police District as Holy Week 2024 approaches.

With this, the SPD gears up to be ready in ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors alike in the metropolis.

With meticulous planning and strategic deployment, the SPD is set to boost its presence with personnel across various key areas, aiming to facilitate a peaceful observance of Semana Santa.

The SPD's comprehensive deployment plan entails the strategic allocation of personnel to different locations to effectively address potential security concerns.

Among the key deployment areas are the places of worship where 334 police officers will be stationed to safeguard and ensure the security and comfort of worshippers during religious gatherings; 89 officers will be deployed to major thoroughfares to manage traffic flow and respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise.

Transport hubs and terminals within the AOR will be manned by 112 to provide assistance to travelers and maintain order in these busy areas. Commercial areas such as malls will be deployed with 95 officers to deter criminal activity and ensure the safety of shoppers and business owners.

On top of this, 296 PNP personnel will be assigned to man other places of convergence where large gatherings are expected, reinforcing security measures and enhancing crowd control.

One-stop-shop Help Desks will be set up SPD-wide to be manned by 39 personnel.

In addition to these key deployment areas, a total of 2,402 deployed personnel will also focus on border control points, law enforcement checkpoints, foot patrols, mobile/motorcycle patrols, and the implementation of the Red Team inspection, and Reactionary Standby Support Force will be ready for immediate deployment ensuring swift response to any emerging security situations.

The safety and security of the public remain the SPD’s top priority, especially during significant events like Holy Week.

The SPD said proactive measures and collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, they are confident in their ability to provide a secure environment for everyone to observe this solemn occasion peacefully.