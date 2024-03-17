Poll outcome spurs bigger reforms

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Apprised of the latest favorable survey results, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government does not base its policy decisions solely on survey results.

The Chief Executive commented on a Social Weather Survey poll released last Thursday showing an increase in Marcos’ satisfaction rating.

The latest SWS survey showed that Marcos attained a net satisfaction score of 47 last December 2023 from 44 in a September poll.

Surveys are good, but changes needed

The President also emphasized the importance of prioritizing measures that yield tangible benefits for the public.

“While it’s always good news to see positive trends in trust ratings, our focus remains on implementing measures that bring about lasting, positive changes for our country,” Marcos said.

The President said that the changes the government implemented have been structural and fundamental, requiring time for the public to feel their effects.

“Such structural changes take time to trickle down and for people to feel the actual effects of what we are doing,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of garnering support for the government’s measures.

He added that the positive response to the administration’s policies and legislative efforts in Congress is encouraging.

Marcos vowed to maintain the momentum and redouble efforts in serving the nation. “We will keep going and work even harder than we have been before.”