PLDT, Smart inspire inclusion for International Women’s Month

The Philippines’ largest integrated telco network PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) celebrate International Women’s Month in March by uplifting and upskilling women in their communities.

With the theme “Inspire Inclusion,” PLDT and Smart are going beyond recognizing the contributions of women. “True inclusion means actively fostering an environment where all women feel valued, empowered, and have equal opportunities to thrive. At PLDT and Smart, we are creating an environment where inclusivity is not just a word, but a reality for all,” said Gina P. Ordoñez, Chief People Officer at PLDT and Smart.

All month long, employees can join in engaging digital activities that promote and encourage inclusion, and at the same time provide a chance for them to win freebies and prizes. There will also be a webinar on supporting working mothers and professionals to be facilitated by the company’s partner, Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE).

There will also be a self-defense workshop for women, an awareness and prevention seminar on gender-based sexual harassment, a conversation opportunity with influential women leaders in the Philippines, a campaign featuring inspiring women employees, and a turnover ceremony of gadgets for female graduates of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Advocacy through Technology (IDEATe) Program.

Advocating for women and gender equality in the workforce

As part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) roadmap, PLDT implements a Diversity and Inclusion Policy, anchored on the company’s Human Rights Policy, which upholds the Magna Carta of Women and fosters a workplace culture that does not tolerate any kind of harassment, abuse, discrimination, intimidation, retaliation, and prejudice. The company also promotes equal opportunities in its operations and is committed towards ensuring the well-being of every employee.

In 2022, the PLDT Gender Equality Report highlighted the telco’s Board Diversity Policy, which articulates the company’s recognition of diversity in ensuring quality of performance and decision-making capability of the Board of Directors. Meanwhile, in various levels of management, there is a close to a balance between male (58%) and female (42%) officers and executives in the company.

Meanwhile, on its Gender Equality Assessment Results and Strategies (GEARS) assessment in 2022, PLDT achieved “gender balance” in terms of recruitment and promotion processes in all levels of the organization. And in the same study, PLDT and Smart garnered “Leading Practice” status in terms of mainstreaming flexible work for performance and support, professional development, mentoring, sponsorship, among many others. Smart notably achieved “gender balance” in terms of recruitment and promotion processes, including a gender-balanced board, while the combined data of PLDT and Smart reveal high retention rate for both men and women, scoring above 90% standard in retention across all levels of their integrated organization.

PLDT and Smart have also created strong partnerships for women empowerment. In 2021, they became the first Philippine telcos to sign up as members of the PBCWE to achieve large-scale organizational transformation through evidence-based strategies and best practices in the workplace.

In the same year, PLDT and Smart have supported the Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation (AIDA) program of the social impact tech startup Connected Women. Smart sponsored trainings in AIDA, which led to job opportunities for stay-at-home moms or those who were laid off during the pandemic.

To this day, PLDT and Smart continue to champion women and serve their communities by upskilling women farmers, women with disabilities or carers of persons with disabilities, women microentrepreneurs, among many others.