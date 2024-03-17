Phl sets Guinness for largest human lung formation

The Philippines on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the largest human lung formation.

The Philippines surpassed India’s previous record of 5,003, over 5,596 participants gathered in Manila to raise awareness about tuberculosis.

Led by the Department of Health, alongside its development partners, the United States Agency for International Development, the World Health Organization, the Stop TB Partnership, and the Philippines Business for Social Progress organization, this historic event aims to raise global awareness about TB and eradicate the stigma surrounding the disease.

According to the DoH, the Guinness World Record attempt drew over 8,000 participants from various backgrounds across the country, from health workers and 4Ps beneficiaries to university students and community members.