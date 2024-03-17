Phl Army lambasts ambush vs troops in Maguindanao del Sur

The Philippine Army lambasted the perpetrators of the ambush that killed at least four soldiers in Datu Hoffer, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday morning.

Army Chief LtGen. Roy Galido strongly denounced what he described “ruthless” attack of soldiers by “armed men believed to be members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.”

“The Philippine Army condemns the senseless, treacherous, and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group,” the Army Commanding General said.

Galido said the soldiers were heading back to their patrol base after buying supplies and food items when the perpetrators ambushed them near a residential area along the village of Tuayan Mother.

“We are working closely with local authorities and community leaders to ensure that security measures in the area are sustained,” he assured.

Galido said the recent incident only strengthens the Army’s “resolve to eradicate this terrorist group from our land once and for all.”

“We also stand in solidarity with the families of our four fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he added.

Galido assured the families of fatalities will be provided with “appropriate” benefits and assistance.