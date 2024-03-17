Percy Lapid slay case hearing postponed

The scheduled hearing of the slaying of broadcaster Percy Lapid against primary suspect former Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and others were postponed anew, his brother said.

The postponement according to veteran journalist Roy Mabasa, the brother of Percy Lapid, was due to the request of the prosecutors.

The brother said the hearing of the case against Bantag was set by the court on 18 March 2024, but was deferred.

“I was informed by the Las Piñas Clerk of Court that the hearing for the @lapidfire vs Gerald Bantag, et al set on 18 March 2024 has been postponed again upon the request of the State Prosecutors,” Mabasa said on X (formerly Twitter).

Mabasa added in a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, “If I did not call the clerk of court I have no idea that it was already postponed. They also did not tell me when is the next hearing”

Prosecutors in March last year indicted Bantag and former deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta for two counts of murder for the killing of Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

They also found probable cause to indict self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial, Israel Dimaculangan, Edmon Dimaculangan, and a certain Orlando for murder as principals by direct participation.

Villamor, died at the New Bilibid Prison on 18 October 2023, shortly after the self-confessed gunman pointed to him as the one who ordered him to do the “job.”

Initially, the National Bureau of Investigation on October 2022 released findings ruling out foul play in the death, while in detention, of Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.