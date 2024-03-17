NBI probes the death of ex-BuCor officer involved in Percy Lapid slay case—DOJ

The Department of Justice yesterday disclosed that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has started to look into the death of a fugitive in the 2022 killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" C. Mabasa.

This was according to DOJ Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV as he said the NBI made the move in consonance with the Saturday directive issued by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla to examine the body of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) deputy security officer Ricardo S. Zulueta.

“The NBI was able to get photographs and fingerprints (of Zulueta) with the consent of the wife,” Clavano said.

Clavano made an assurance that more information will be revealed following updates from the NBI.

On the other hand, veteran journalist Roy Mabasa in a message to DAILY TRIBUNE said, “As much as possible, we would like the PNP to ascertain the real cause of his death since he was originally tagged as one of the masterminds in the killing of Percy Lapid.”

He added, “Getting an independent autopsy report would assuage the public that we are indeed after the truth.”

To recall, Zulueta and former BuCor director general Gerald Q. Bantag have been charged with murder before the Las Pinas City Regional Trial Court for the killing of Mabasa.

The trial court had issued an arrest order against the two accused who remained at large.

They are also facing murder charges before the Muntinlupa City trial court over the killing of New Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmate Cristito Villamor Palana, also known as Jun Villamor, who has been identified as one of the middlemen who hired the hitmen of Mabasa.

Last Saturday, 16 March, Remulla ordered the NBI to conduct an in-depth investigation into the authenticity of the circulating death certificate of Zulueta.

“Exert greater efforts, act swiftly, delve deeply and uncover the truth by all means possible,” Remulla told the NBI.