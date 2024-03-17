More Pinay peacekeepers sought

Last month, officials of the Philippine National Police and Department of Foreign Affairs honored 20 members of the PNP who served as United Nations peacekeepers in South Sudan from November 2022 to December 2023.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo awarded the Medalya ng Kasanayan (PNP Efficiency Medal) to the 20-man Filipino contingent of the UN Mission in South Sudan, 13 of whom were female officers.

Acorda cited their “strength and resilience of the Filipino spirit in the international stage” while Manalo said they went beyond their peacekeeping duties by rebuilding communities, providing healthcare and promoting human rights in South Sudan.

During the 9,574th United Nations Security Council meeting on 13 March, Philippine representative and Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the country is ready to increase its presence in the peacekeeping operations of the UN.

“Since 1963, the Philippines has been committed to UN peacekeeping operations. We wish to increase our footprint with more professional peacekeepers on the ground, most especially highly trained women peacekeepers with nothing to prove and much compassion to share,” Loyzaga said, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Loyzaga highlighted the success story in the creation of the country’s Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which is greatly participated in by women negotiators, researchers, educators and community organizers.

“We believe honest and strategic collaboration is essential to assisting conflict affected countries. The peaceful settlement of international disputes and strengthen resilience in facing security risks. Women are the core of this mission. The art of peace making begins at home and comes out of the hands of women,” she added.

WITH PNA