Mister Donut offers 90-day business trial package

Mister Donut, a strong international brand with 40 years of proven franchising track record in the Philippines, is encouraging budding entrepreneurs or those who want to test the viability of a new location to pursue their franchising plans via its 90-day business trial package.

This franchise package entails minimal risk as the initial investment is only P100,000 for a minimum 4-square meter indoor or inline kiosk, with half of the amount refundable.

At the end of the trial period, Mister Donut will give an honest evaluation of the store's performance to determine if it is qualified to be converted into a regular franchise.

If it does not pass the metrics, Mister Donut will refund the P50,000 to the entrepreneur.

"At Mister Donut, we believe that everyone deserves a shot in this business. Whether you're an experienced businessman or an entrepreneur in the making, as long as you have the dream and the determination to start, we will help you go for it," said Senior Franchising Manager Cherryl Carino, CFE.

The trial store will be allowed to carry Mister Donut products and other approved merchandise based on the store type, with the entrepreneur running the business like how new regular franchisees do.

They will be required to comply with franchise policies and procedures and accorded the same business support as regular franchisees, including business consultancy, trainings, marketing, and expansion support.

Based on conservative estimates, a Mister Donut kiosk can produce gross monthly sales of P310,000 and profit after tax of P33,000, depending on the location.

If qualified to proceed to a regular franchise, the options are: Minimum 4-square meter kiosk for indoor locations at P261,000 start-up investment; Minimum 4-square meter booth at P336,000; Minimum 6 square-meter inline asset package at P400,000; Minimum 15-square meter counter cafe at P799,000; Minimum 36-square meter dine-in package at P1 million; Convenience store package at P50,000; and mini package for coffee shops at P40,000.

"We have an adaptable business format that enabled our franchisees to do business even at the height of the Covid crisis, backed up by a solid infrastructure that supports nationwide production, distribution, and product research and development. Those interested in becoming our franchise partners can contact us through fms@misterdonut.ph, and our franchise officers will get in touch for the initial screening," Carino shared.