IBBY-PH kicks off ‘Severino Reyes Award’

To further encourage children of the new breeds called Gen Zs, to learn Filipino literary works via reading books instead of gadgets, the International Board on Books for Young People-Philippines (IBBY-PH), on Friday launched the “Severino Reyes Medal”, an esteemed award recognizing outstanding contributions to children's literature in the Philippines.

The bestowing of the medal to chosen librarians coincides with the first-ever celebration this year of International Children’s Book Day, slated for 2 April of every year.

Widely regarded as the “Father of Filipino Drama,” Severino Reyes, who used the pen name ‘Lola Basyang,’ is not only internationally renowned for his famous zarzuelas, Spanish-influenced works of dramatic musical theater but also for his now classic collection of Tagalog stories.

“Establishing a children's book award by librarians stems from our belief in the crucial role of reading for learning, emphasizing the early love for reading as vital for lifelong education. Librarians, as stewards of knowledge and literacy advocates, significantly influence young readers' literary experiences,” said Kristine Mandigma, president of IBBY-PH during its launch on Friday in Quezon City.

The selection committee will be composed of librarians.

“This award, aligned with library values, promotes literacy by highlighting exceptional children's literature. Moreover, librarians, skilled in selecting quality literature, ensure that awarded books meet criteria for excellence, educational value, and age appropriateness. The award also champions diversity, reflecting our commitment to authentic representation,” Mandigma disclosed.

Immerse your kids in reading

Meanwhile, Caesar Gilbert Adriano, Director of the National Library of the Philippines, urged mothers to let their kids dwell in reading, especially children’s books, instead of dedicating their time using their cellular phones, tablets, and laptops.

“It is indeed that more students are now using e-books nowadays, that is why the National Library goes along with the boom of digitization,” Adriano told reporters.

“We are now onboarding our libraries to digitization by producing e-books . This is to entice kids further to visit libraries. This will also equip them to know how to read and understand,” Adriano added.

Based on the 2022 findings of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), students in the Philippines remain among the world’s weakest in math, reading, and science, ranked 77th out of 81 countries surveyed.

In terms of proficiency level in reading, the Philippines garnered a Level 1-A grade, third to the lowest, which means students only understand the literal meaning of what they read and did not absorb or comprehend the moral lesson that they should get.