Go demands healthcare funding assurances

During the Senate Committee on Health public hearing, held jointly with the Committees on Tourism and on Finance on Tuesday, 12 March.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, as the Health Committee chairperson, focused on a series of local hospital initiatives. He also sought assurances from concerned government agencies regarding the funding of the Department of Health’s Health Facility Enhancement Program.

The program is designed to improve the delivery of healthcare services by building and enhancing public health facilities nationwide.

Go emphasized the necessity of these assurances for gaining legislative support and preventing the passage of laws that would result in unfunded projects.

The senator stressed the importance of passing laws to upgrade and establish hospitals and ensuring these facilities are operational and adequately funded. The senator strongly emphasized the need to avoid the creation of “white elephants,” referring to projects built but not functional due to lack of operational funds.

Meanwhile, Go personally attended the inauguration and blessing of a new Super Health Center in Arayat, Pampanga, on Thursday, 14 March.

In his speech, Go emphasized the central objective of the Super Health Center project, which is to alleviate the burden on overcrowded hospitals, enable early detection of diseases, and provide vital healthcare services at a grassroots level through the provision of primary care services and medical consultations.

The Super Health Center is expected to provide database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose and throat service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.