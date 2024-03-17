Follow test access law

The government is determined to enforce the newly enacted law to the hilt, allowing disadvantaged students with unpaid tuition and other school fees to take their periodic and final examinations, Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Saturday.

Romualdez issued a stern warning to public and private schools to strictly adhere to the law.

“By abolishing the no permit, no exam rule, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring that every student, regardless of their financial background, has equal access to education,” he said.

The No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act or RA 11984, signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 11 March, mandates schools to allow students with unsettled financial obligations to take the scheduled periodic and final examinations without requiring the mandatory permit.

Education milestone

Romualdez deemed the enactment of the law a crucial milestone for the Philippines toward educational equity, wherein underprivileged students are provided an equal opportunity to pursue their academic aspirations.

“Education is a fundamental right, and we must create an environment where every student can thrive,” he added.

While the law imposes sanctions on educational institutions for barring learners from taking periodic exams, the schools retain the authority to require the submission of promissory notes and utilize legal and administrative remedies to collect the fees.