Czech farm deals mulled

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Local groups are interested in exploring agriculture and trade opportunities with the Czech Republic, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

In an interview with the Philippine media delegation on Friday afternoon (local time), Marcos made the announcement after Czech President Petr Pavel said their agriculture minister and a delegation of businessmen will visit the Philippines next week.

He said the delegation, led by Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný, aims to establish partnerships that support the Philippines’ food security initiatives.

“Our interest lies in fostering trade relations, particularly in the realm of meat products. The Czech Republic boasts beef exports and possesses advanced technologies to enhance livestock management,” Marcos said.

The delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, originally scheduled to arrive later in the year, expedited their visit in response to the growing interest from the Philippine side.

Collaboration opportunities

He added that the visit’s focus would also revolve around exploring avenues for collaboration in livestock technology transfer and vaccine development for animal diseases such as Bird and Swine flu.

Although acknowledging differences in agricultural landscapes between the two countries, officials remain optimistic about the prospects for knowledge exchange and technological adaptation.

“As Secretary (Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr.) mentioned earlier, they have technologies to produce medicine to improve the condition of the livestock they raise,” he said.

“They are even close to having an Avian flu vaccine; they are coming close to developing a swine flu vaccine, so that’s what we’re looking at. Not only will we procure if necessary, but hopefully, we will use it locally so that we have our source,” Marcos added.