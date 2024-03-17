Cainta gearing up for Lenten rites

The local government of Cainta, Rizal, as well as various organizations, are now gearing up for this year’s Lenten activities, according to municipal administrator Keith Nieto.

“It’s been ongoing since a month ago. They started already fixing their stuff,” Nieto said.

“So, all organizations who are involved in Lenten activities this Holy Week are all gearing up towards a better presentation or better parade,” Nieto added.

One of the main attractions during Holy Week in Cainta is the religious procession where actors and actresses portraying various biblical characters are showcasing their colorful costumes.

Nieto himself sometimes joins the Lenten parade portraying the character of Pontius Pilate.

Cainta is considered the “Senakulo Capital of the Philippines.”

Taken from the Spanish word Cenaculo, the “Senakulo” is a play depicting the life, suffering and death of Jesus Christ based on events in both the Old and New Testaments.