Bong Go supports medical mission in Pampanga

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go on Thursday, 14 March, personally attended the medical mission in Lubao, Pampanga, spearheaded by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay” Pineda, benefiting a thousand Kapampangans.

The event, which was held at Pineda Sports Complex, was aimed to provide essential healthcare services to the community. The senator praised the event for its commendable efforts in addressing local healthcare needs.

During his visit, Senator Go expressed his appreciation for the proactive stance of the local government in organizing the medical mission. He commended the whole local government for their dedication to improving the well-being of their constituents, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in bringing healthcare closer to the people.

“Napaka importante po sa akin ng kalusugan. Kaya natutuwa po ako ngayong araw na ito, napakaganda po ng inisyatibong ito na ginagawa ng ating minamahal na governor at vice governor na magkaroon ng medical mission. Dahil tandaan po natin na ang katumbas ng kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino,” Go stressed.

During his visit, Go also provided various forms of aid to indigents there while listening to their concerns and providing support to their endeavors. His team distributed food packs, vitamins, face masks, balls, shirts, and meals to participants while also raffling off a bike, cellphone, watch and shoes.

“Ako po’y magtatrabaho para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking pagseserbisyo. Wala po akong piling araw sa trabaho,” said Go.

Furthermore, the event was attended by Provincial Board Members Sajid Khan Eusoof and Fritzie Dizon, Vice Mayor Jay Montemayor, and Councilor Edgar Dabu, among others.

Moreover, Senator Go underscored that the medical mission in Lubao is just one among the many health initiatives he champions. He mentioned the ongoing Malasakit Centers program, which aims to streamline medical assistance for indigent patients, and the establishment of additional Super Health Centers nationwide, as well as the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

He encouraged those in need of medical assistance to visit the Malasakit Centers at Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City, Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital in Guagua, or the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital and the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital and Diagnostic Center, both situated in San Fernando City.

These Malasakit Centers consolidates government agencies responsible for offering medical assistance programs, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

With 161 operational Malasakit Centers, the DOH reported that these centers have aided more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Meanwhile, Go shared his advocacy of establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide, including 14 in the province, to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted” Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

On the same day, Go inspected the Super Health Center in Lubao and attended the inauguration of the one in Arayat where he was declared an adopted son of the town. In Arayat, he also provided assistance to displaced workers.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

Existing specialty centers at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital include an orthopedic center, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and eye care. Other specialty centers are set to be established in the hospital, including brain and spine care, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, neonatal care, toxicology care, cancer care, geriatric care, and dermatology care.

Previously, Go was honored by the provincial government of Pampanga for advancing the province's well-being and interests through Resolution No. 7643-A. Similarly, former President Rodrigo Duterte was declared the province's "adopted son" by Resolution No. 7643 in recognition of his significant contributions to Pampanga's growth and prosperity during his presidency from 2016 to 2022.

Later that day, he visited Subic, Zambales, and attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Congress.