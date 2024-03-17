Bong Go extends aid for displaced workers in Quezon Province

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go continues efforts to support struggling workers and promote the welfare of the labor sector. His Malasakit Team recently provided additional assistance in partnership with Senator Robin Padilla to a total of 1,016 displaced workers in Mulanay, Quezon, on Wednesday, 13 March.

The aid activity was held at the Mulanay Municipal Covered Court, where all the beneficiaries received snacks, masks, bikes, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball. At the same time, select beneficiaries received shoes and a mobile phone.

"Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya," said Go in a video message.

"Asahan niyo po na ako naman ay patuloy niyong magiging kasangga sa Senado at magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said.

"Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added.

Meanwhile, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a system providing short-term employment to eligible individuals from underprivileged households. Within the framework of this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created under DOLE.

If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

Furthermore, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which institutionalizes a strategic initiative tailored to nurturing the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go informed the public that they may avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs from any of the 161 Malasakit Centers, including those at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City or the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan.

RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make all government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof. According to the Department of Health ( DOH), the Malasakit Centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go then commended the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for implementing various initiatives, such as the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which DOLE distributed among qualified beneficiaries during the aid activity.

The TUPAD program gives opportunities to individuals facing economic hardships. It is a community-based assistance package designed to provide emergency employment for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal laborers.

In his message, the senator also thanked the local government of Mulanay, Quezon, especially Mayor Aris Aguirre, Vice Mayor Jay Castilleja, among others present during the aid activity for their commitment and hard work in supporting its constituents in need.

As the adopted son of CALABARZON, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported various projects in the province, including the construction of slope protection systems along the Lagnas River, the establishment of the Sariaya Bypass, the rehabilitation of a bridge on the provincial road, the implementation of a potable water system, and the concreting of roads at the New Local Government Complex.