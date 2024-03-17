Abalos says Reds decimated; Surigao del Norte now insurgency-free

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Sunday lauded the provincial government of Surigao del Norte, military, and the police for their relentless efforts which resulted in the dismantling of the remaining forces of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the province and declaring it as insurgency-free.

Abalos who was in Surigao City over the weekend was one of the guest speakers during the ceremonial declaration of Surigao del Norte as an insurgency-free province.

During the event, 14 former rebels pledged their support to the government and received a total of P904,269 financial and livelihood assistance from the DILG-administered Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The amount will be used by the former red fighters to start a new life as normal citizens who abide by the duly-established Constitution.

In his speech, Abalos explained that the President’s whole-of-nation approach for peace and development supported by DILG’s E-CLIP and Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP) have played pivotal roles in the huge number of surrenderers in many areas across the country.

“Linggo-linggo sumusuko na ang halos lahat ng mga NPA. They’re weakened at nagigising na ang mga tao sa panloloko ng NPA,” he said.

Abalos also underscored that the government’s gains against insurgency have been made possible by concerted efforts of all sectors and agencies concerned like the local officials, the police, the military, and all peace-loving ordinary citizens.

“It is because of the collective action of everyone that we now have the fruits. Ito’y pinagsamang panaginip at aksyon ng bawat isa sa ating lahat na naririto ngayon.”

Earlier, the Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Development Council issued Joint Resolution No. 11-2023 declaring and pronouncing Surigao del Norte as a Stable Internal Peace and Security Province (insurgency -free).

The former rebels also received hygiene kits, mosquito nets, and vitamins from the Department of Health-Caraga; P10,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Caraga, and P5,000 cash from the office of Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers.

To date, Surigao del Norte had already received P10.059-million ECLIP funds for 98 FRs over the last six years.

It also received P1.067 billion SBDP funds from DILG for 3 cities, 3 municipalities, and 70 barangays for projects such as farm-to-market roads, water and sanitation, health stations, schools, rural electrification, and others.

A Pledge of Commitment was also signed by Abalos, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., and officials from the LGU, PNP, AFP and OPAPRU as a commitment to continue and support peace and development efforts in Surigao del Norte.

“Ngayon susurender sila, paano sila bukas? Magtulungan tayo, dapat tuloy-tuloy ang development. Akapin natin sila at iparamdam natin na tayo ay magkakapatid,”

("Today they will surrender, how about tomorrow? Let's work together, development must be continuous. Let's embrace them and make them feel like we are brothers,") he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Barbers gladly accepted the declaration, which, he said, is a historic milestone made possible by “embracing dialogues over discord, understanding over ignorance, and cooperation over conflict.”