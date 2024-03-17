4 soldiers killed in ambush in Maguindanao del Sur

At least four soldiers died in an ambush allegedly perpetrated by members of Dawlah Islamiya in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur Sunday morning, Philippine Army spokesperson, Col. Louie Dema-ala, confirmed to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Three of the fatalities were members of the 40th Infantry Battalion (IB) and the other one was a member of the 3rd Army Cavalry under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central commander, MGen. Alex S. Rillera, said the four soldiers were tasked to buy food items they would use to prepare for the “Iftar” as part of the 40th IB's regular activity within communities during month of Ramdhan.

Rillera strongly condemned the "inhumane attack" against the soldiers amid the observance of Ramadhan by the Muslim community and the approaching Holy Week for the Catholic community.

In an interview with local reporters, 601IB commander, BGen. Oriel Pangcog, said the soldiers were attacked with high-powered riffles on their way back to the battalion headquarters along the village of Tuayan 1 in the area.

“Lumalabas talaga na parang inabangan kasi ‘nung pabalik na sila, saka pa sila pinaputukan (It really appears that suspects were waiting for them because they were shoot on their way back [to the camp]),” Pangcog said.

Pangcog said the incident might be a retaliatory attack on the military’s operations against the local terrorist group DI.

“May malaking accomplishment kasi tayo noong December kung saan maraming namatay sa Dawlah members, so malamang, sila rin nasa likod nito (We had a huge accomplishment in December where many Dawlah members died, so probably, they are also behind it),” Pangcog said.

To recall, 11 DI members were killed in a military operation in the mountainous part of Mother Tuayan in Datu Hoffer on 2 December last year.

Pangcog said there’s an ongoing hot pursuit and combat-clearing operations in the area following the ambush incident.