Tondo fire displaces more than 85 families

LOOK: More than 85 families on Quirino St., Herbosa, Tondo, Manila, lost their homes in a fire incident on March 15, 2024. According to fire authorities, the houses were made of light materials that facilitated the spread of fire. Residents are currently seeking shelter at the barangay-covered court for the time being. | via John Louie Abrina