Romp under the sheet ends in blackmail

A 25-year-old transgender woman, Justine Nicole Rabara, also known as Nicz, was arrested Thursday in Ermita, Manila, for allegedly blackmailing her boyfriend.

Rabara, a resident of Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City and Poblacion Tayum, Abra, was apprehended by the Manila Police District Anti-Cybercrime Team during an entrapment operation at a convenience store on United Nations Avenue.

The complaint stemmed from an online encounter between Rabara and the supposed victim, Michael Anthony Luberia, a 24-year-old male student residing in Malate, Manila.

The two reportedly met on Bumble, a dating application, and eventually arranged a physical meet-up in Makati, where they engaged in a sexual encounter.

According to the police report, Rabara allegedly filmed the encounter without Luberia’s consent and used the footage to extort P10,000 from him. Rabara threatened to share the video on social media if Luberia did not comply.

Authorities conducted an entrapment operation, leading to Rabara’s arrest after she received marked money from the police. A mobile phone and the marked bills were confiscated as evidence.

Rabara is currently detained at the MPD-ACT section and faces charges for violation of Article 294 (Robbery with Violence Against or Intimidation of Persons) of the Revised Penal Code, Republic Act 9995 (Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009), and Section 6 of Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

She will undergo inquest proceedings at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.