RMFB-1 cops conduct livelihood project

LOOK: The 104th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Batallion 1, led by Acting Force Commander, Police Lt. Col. Dominic Guerrero, conducted a gift-giving activity in partnership with Pure Bayanihan on Friday, 15 March 2024, in San Nicolas, Pangasinan. The beneficiaries, which were all from Pangasinan, received a motorized boat worth P150,000, solar lights to be used during nighttime fishing, and life vest for the safety of the fishermen. | via Jasper Dawang / 📷 RMFB-1