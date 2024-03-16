PPA sees 2M passengers flocking ports this Holy Week

The Philippine Ports Authority has once again called the attention of domestic shipping firms to digitize their transactions and onboard an online ticketing system to prevent long lines of passengers from securing vessel tickets during the upcoming Holy Week.

She said more than 2 million passengers are expected to flock to PPA-run ports from 24 to 31 March, the duration of the Holy Week, which is higher compared to the 1,870,037 passengers who congregated in all ports last 2023 Holy Week observance.

“We have already issued reminders and calls to our passengers to be early in going to the ports and even booking their journeys during the peak season,” said Eunice Samonte, spokesperson of the PPA on Saturday.

Religiously, vessel passengers have been experiencing hassles due to long queues in PPA-run ports, as most local shipping firms do not have an online booking system, especially during peak seasons such as Holy Week, Christmas, and long weekends.

Samonte further urged passengers not to bring prohibited items, advising them to make it a habit to check the PPA's official Meta (Facebook) page to get updated on port situations.

Early preps

Meanwhile, the PPA said that all of its Port Management Offices scattered in the archipelago have made early preparations for the expected influx of passengers during the upcoming Semana Santa.

Heightened security measures are now being imposed in PMO NCR North, which is expected to draw about 25,000 passengers; and PMO Negros Oriental/Siquijor, where it already added seats to the Passenger Terminal Buildings at the Port of Dumaguete and Port of Guihulngan.

In PMO Masbate, an extra tent was readied for travelers in case passengers needed it.

The PMO Surigao, on the other hand, has set up fast lanes for passengers with only small bags, as well as for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and those with children.

In PMO Zamboanga, an ambulance and K-9 unit from the Philippine Coast Guard are on standby for strict security enforcement.

As for the Port of Lucena, which has passengers going to Marinduque, Romblon, and Masbate, tents are also on standby in case of flight cancellations.

In PMO Misamis Oriental/Cagayan de Oro and PMO Negros Occidental Bacolod/Banago/Bredco, there was clearing of nearby roads leading to the port to keep the roads to the port open.

Based on data in 2023, the ports in PMO Panay/Guimaras – Iloilo, Batangas, Panay/Guimaras – Jordan, Mindoro, and Panay Guimaras-Dumangas became the busiest ports.

The implementation of the system to speed up the flow of traffic to the port, particularly the 'Blue Lane and One Stop Shop' at the Port of Matnog, is now in place.