Phl sets Guinness World Record for largest human lung formation

The Philippines on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the largest human lung formation.

The Philippines surpassed India's previous record of 5,003, over 5,596 participants gathered in Manila to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB).

Led by the Department of Health (DOH), alongside its development partners, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Stop TB Partnership (STBP), and the Philippines Business for Social Progress (PBSP) organization, this historic event aims to raise global awareness about TB and eradicate the stigma surrounding the disease.

According to DOH, the Guinness World Record attempt drew over 8,000 participants from various backgrounds across the country, from health workers and 4Ps beneficiaries to university students and community members.

“TB continues to be a global concern even in 2024. With over a million cases, the Philippines has the third-highest number of TB cases worldwide,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

TB remains one of the leading causes of death in the country, with around 70 Filipinos die everyday from TB, a serious illness caused by a bacteria affecting the lungs, according to 2023 data from DOH.

“Our attempt to break the Guinness World Record isn't just about setting records; it’s a call to action and a show of our shared commitment to overcome the challenges posed by tuberculosis,” Herbosa said.

“It's a movement to reshape perceptions, break stigma, and advance the global conversation on tuberculosis, following the directive of President Marcos to stop the TB problem,” he added.