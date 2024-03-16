Pandi Heights residents receive needed assistance

At least 50 beneficiaries from the National Housing Authority’s Pandi Heights I and II in Pandi, Bulacan, benefited livelihood opportunities as they completed the Agronomic Crop Production Training.

As a show of commitment to not only build quality structures but also sustainable communities, the NHA

— through general manager Joeben Tai — has committed a partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to ensure the availability of livelihood and employment opportunities for the NHA housing beneficiaries in all project sites.

From 18 January to 2 February 2024, ATEC Technological College, a TESDA-accredited training provider, taught 50 housing beneficiaries on the fundamentals of agricrop production.

The learning sessions are not only focused on agricultural skills but also on business and entrepreneurship education in the agricultural industry.

One of the beneficiaries, Marivic Antonio said that the trainings are a big help in their education in planting.

Meanwhile, Rafael Figueroa, a training coordinator for ATEC Technological College, hopes that the learned skills of the beneficiaries from the training session would be life-changing not only for the participants but for their families.

In application of the training, the beneficiaries transformed an open space in the resettlement site into their own vegetable garden as they were able to plant vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplants, mustard greens, and Chinese cabbages.