NHA, DSWD awards P450K to Region 11

The National Housing Authority and the Department of Social Welfare and Development awarded a P450,000 cheque through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) for the Authority’s first homeowners association (HOA) beneficiary this year.

Mt. Terrace Village Homeowners Association (MTVHOA) is NHA’s first ever beneficiary of the SLP under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NHA Region XI and DSWD Region XI dated October 2022.

Through the help of the NHA, the MTVHOA received a P450,000 seed capital fund for their general merchandise store with tables and chairs rental to secure the association’s good economic standing and return on investment. The beneficiaries also planned their other business engagements, which are aimed at providing credit services to their performing members and encouraging them to manage their individual livelihoods.

To further support their economic initiatives, the Authority also conducted a site visit for the association as part of their learning program and management training. The beneficiaries saw for themselves two successful SLP projects in Davao City.

Through the visit, the homeowners observed the processes and ongoing projects of Langub SLPA and the SAKADAB GK Consumers Cooperative, as well as how they increased their capital.

The visit was led by NHA Region XI-District 1 Acting Community Support Services Chief Helen R. Quiratman, Community Support Services Officer Pamela C. Suizo, and DSWD SLP Officers Edgar Burgos and Jozel Matobato.

Through NHA General Manager Joeben A. Tai, the agency has been strengthening its mandate and programs to ensure safe and adequate housing within inclusive and economically stable communities in support of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.