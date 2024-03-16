Marcos signs new Phl passport law

Filipinos can expect hassle-free passport processing after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved a measure that aims to improve accessibility and streamline procedures in passport application in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Presidential Communication Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos signed on 11 March, the Republic Act (RA) 11983, or the New Philippine Passport Act, repealing RA 8239 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996.

The new passport law makes the application process for regular passports readily accessible, especially for some individuals, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Garafil said the new passport law now authorizes the Department of Foreign Affairs to provide offsite and mobile passport services in areas outside of the consular offices and foreign service posts (FSPs).

The DFA is also mandated by the new law to arrange accommodations for the applications of regular passports by senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women, minors aged seven years old and below, solo parents, OFWs, and individuals with emergency and exceptional cases.

Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the passage of RA 11983 saying that it “heralds positive news as the DFA can now implement a system.”

“The new law streamlines the application process, further ensuring the integrity of the document for the benefit of legitimate passport holders,” Gatchalian added.

RA 11983 enumerates the prohibitions and penalties relating to forgery, withholding, and improper use of passports and other travel documents, as well as the unfair and discriminatory practices committed by DFA officers.

Garafil said “tough penalties” for unauthorized passport handling are set in place under RA 11983.

Violators of the new law will be slapped with at least 12 years of imprisonment and will be penalized with amounts ranging from P1 million to P2 million.

Meanwhile, those who are guilty of forging a passport will face six to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of not less than P100,000 but not more than P250,000.

Six to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of not less than P100,000, but not more than P250,000 will be slapped against those who will commit improper use of passport and other travel documents.

Penalties for unfair and discriminatory practices in passport issuance include suspension and dismissal from service, as well as a fine of up to P250,000 and six-year imprisonment at the maximum.

The new passport law takes effect 15 days after the completion of its publication, either in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

Malacañang is yet to release a copy of RA 11983.