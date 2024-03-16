Marcos describes 3-day Czech Republic trip as ‘productive’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday described his three-day state visit to the Czech Republic as a “productive” engagement as he met with four top-ranking government officials in the area and forged significant memoranda of understanding.

“So, I’m very happy to say that the little time spent here in Prague has been quite productive. And of course, it is really a real pleasure to be in this city. It’s such a beautiful city. I think you’ve seen it, it’s like walking around fairytale town,” Marcos said during an interview with reporters, shortly before he visited the Filipino community in Prague.

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel earlier invited President Marcos, and his wife, First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, for a three-day state visit in their country “to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and multilateral partnership” between the Philippines and the Czech Republic.

During his visit, Marcos met with President Pavel and First Lady Eva Pavlová, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, and Czech Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

Marcos and Pavel witnessed the signing of the Joint Communique aimed at establishing a labor consultation mechanism between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Czech Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

They also graced the ceremonial signing of MOUs between the Philippine business leaders and their Czech counterparts to promote trade and improve the investment partnership between the two countries.

Marcos arrived in Manila on Saturday afternoon.