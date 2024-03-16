LRT halts operations on holy week

The Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT 2) management starting 28 March until 31 March 2024 (Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday) will temporarily stop its operation to give way for the annual general maintenance work.

This was the announcement made by the management of the LRT 2 for the 2024 observance of the holy week.

Meanwhile on Holy Wednesday, 27 March, they will implement a shortened operating hours.

The first train will depart from Recto Station and in Antipolo Station at 5:00 AM while the last scheduled trip will depart at 7:00 PM on both stations.

The resumption of its regular operation will be on 1 April 2024 based on the management directives.