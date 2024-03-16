IT-BPM sector remains PEZA’s growth driver—Panga

The sector of Information Technology-Business Process Management remains the growth driver of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, as they hit P14.951 billion in terms of approved investments from January to March of the current year.

“These investments are predominantly by our electronics companies, IT-BPM [Information Technology-Business Process Management],” PEZA director general Tereso Panga said during a forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

To recall, the industry group Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines launched IT-BPM Industry Roadmap 2028 in 2022, aiming to hit $59 billion in revenues and a total of 2.5 million full-time employees in the next six years, envisioning the Philippines the world’s leading experience hub for digitally enabled and customer-centric services.

PEZA’s first quarter investment approvals were 19.25 percent higher versus the P12.537 billion posted last January to March 2023.

Panga said that for March alone, approved investments hit a total of P2.854 billion, 21.8 percent higher compared to the previous year’s P2.343 billion.