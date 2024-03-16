DILG creates task force over Chocolate Hills controversy

Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday said he has created a task force to look into the controversial resort at Chocolate Hills in Bohol province.

Abalos in a statement said the DILG affirms its deep concern over the construction of the Captain’s Peak resort within the hallowed grounds of Bohol’s Chocolate Hills.

"We have mobilized a special investigation team to swiftly ascertain any liability of local officials in this matter," Abalos said.

Local officials, he vowed found complicit or negligent for any violation will face legal action. "These officials may be suspended or dismissed."

"We will continue to uphold accountability and integrity in public service," he added.