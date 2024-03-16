Cops arrested 4 'ipit-ipit' members

Four members of the so called "Ipit-ipit" gang were arrested by the Manila Police District for victimizing passengers of LRT-1.

According to P/Lt. Col Orlando Mirando Jr. Chief of the Criminal Investigation Section the gang members arrested were known as Erwin,39, alias “Bitoy”, Dondon, 44, both arrested on 11 March.

Meanwhile, two of their cohorts were arrested on 12 March namely alias "Leonard", 32, and alias “Ompong”.

Investigation revealed that that the modus of the group is to block the path of the passengers while ascending or descending the stairs while the other suspect will start to take the victim's wallets, mobile phones or even slash the bags of their victim.

One of the victims Christian John Romero, 26, said that the group are quick to get his wallet and mobile phone after he was made to be squeezed by two members while the other one took some of his belongings. The incident happened at LRT Doroteo Jose Station while he was about to report for work.

After receiving complaint, the police conducted a surveillance operation wherein they witnessed the commission of crime by the group which motivated their arrest.

Authorities warned passengers not to place their mobile phones in their pockets and keep an eye with their valuables. Authorities reminded to stay alert during rush hour inside the congested train.

Charges for robbery will be filed against the four arrested suspects at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.