Bong Go demands assurances from gov't agencies on healthcare funding

During the Senate Committee on Health public hearing, held jointly with the Committees on Tourism and on Finance on Tuesday, 12 March, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, as the Health Committee chairperson, focused on a series of local hospital initiatives. He also sought assurances from concerned government agencies regarding the funding of the Department of Health's (DOH) Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP).

The program is designed to improve the delivery of healthcare services by building and enhancing public health facilities nationwide.

"May we hear the HFEP in charge of the assurance... dahil tapos na po ‘yung panahon natin na mag-a-approve tayo dito ng dire-diretso na lang, (with) no objection. We need assurances po," Go firmly said.

Go emphasized the necessity of these assurances for gaining legislative support and preventing the passage of laws that would result in unfunded projects.

"Kasi pagdating sa floor niyan, kami po ang mag-a-assure sa fellow legislators namin and they will oppose ‘pag walang assurance po ng funding. At ayaw nating magpasa ng batas dito na wala naman pong budget,” he said.

Go stressed the importance of passing laws to upgrade and establish hospitals and ensuring these facilities are operational and adequately funded. The senator strongly emphasized the need to avoid the creation of "white elephants," referring to projects built but not functional due to lack of operational funds.

“Kaya po nandirito ang ating DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways, ang DBM (Department of Budget and Management), ‘pag naipasa rin natin ito, nandiyan na ‘yung funding. Importante rin dito matapos talaga,” said Go.

Go continued, “Sana naman, tapos na po ‘yung usapan na white elephant dito, nakatiwangwang at walang mangyayari. Sayang po ang pera ng gobyerno. Alam mo, maraming Pilipino ang naghihirap. Huwag ho nating aksayahin ang pera ng gobyerno sa wala.”

“Eh, sana kung hindi kayang itayo, huwag na nating pilitin. Itulong na lang sa mga gamot, hahaba pa ang buhay ng Pilipino,” he added.

Responding to Go's request, Dr. Melissa Sena from the DOH provided a commitment of support, outlining the process of assessment and aid for the hospitals in question. Meanwhile, DBM USec. Janet Abuel underscored a collaborative approach with the DOH in determining the feasibility and funding of hospital upgrades.

Highlighting the significance of transparency and accountability, Go requested written assurances from the DOH and DBM specifying the funding commitments for each hospital bill under discussion.

"Pwede rin pong makahingi bago ako mag-submit ng committee report, ng written position paper regarding this… and we will require the DOH and DBM to submit your position paper on each bill with the details on the assurances as to the funding,” requested Go.

The local hospital measures taken up during the hearing include:

- House Bill No. (HBN) 8214: An Act Establishing the Lucena City Hospital in Quezon and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8426: An Act Upgrading the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center to a Multi-Specialty Apex Hospital, Increasing Bed Capacity to 1,000, and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8483: An Act Establishing the Northern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Rodriguez, Rizal, and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8484: Act Upgrading the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte to a Level II District Hospital and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8491: An Act Converting the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras into a Level II Hospital and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8492: An Act Establishing the Victorias City General Hospital in Negros Occidental and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8494: An Act Increasing the Bed Capacity of Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Bohol to 100 Beds and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 8970: An Act Increasing the Bed Capacity of Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Bohol to 75 Beds and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 9335: An Act Upgrading the Basilan General Hospital to a Tertiary Hospital, to be known as the Basilan Medical Center, and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- SBN 2431: An Act Converting the Basilan General Hospital into a Tertiary Level Hospital, Increasing Its Bed Capacity, Modernizing Services and Facilities, and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 9556: An Act Amending RA No. 11272 to Establish St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in Bulacan and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 9623: An Act Establishing the Laguna Regional Hospital in Bay, Laguna as a Level III General Hospital and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 9624: An Act Establishing the San Jose City (Dr. Eleuterio R. Violago) Mother and Child General Hospital in Nueva Ecija and Appropriating Funds Therefor;

- HBN 9656: An Act Renaming the Mindanao Central Sanitarium in Zamboanga City to Zamboanga Regional Medical Center; and

- HBN 9720: An Act Upgrading the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital to the MIMAROPA Regional Hospital and Appropriating Funds Therefor.

During the hearing, Go also stressed the critical funding gaps that beleaguered previously approved measures, leaving them incomplete and unable to serve the public.

“For example lang po, ito pong Liloan Children’s Hospital. Batas na po ito na inaprubahan natin, RA No. 11888. Kailangan pa raw po nila ng PhP250 million para makumpleto," Go articulated.

Responding to Go's concerns, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa acknowledged the multifaceted reasons behind the delays, including issues with land readiness and budget realignment, often exacerbated by overlapping funding from local government units.

In his opening statement earlier, Go stressed that "establishing and upgrading public health facilities should not be treated as a burden but an investment." The senator painted a vivid picture of the current state of hospitals nationwide, drawing from his visits and observations.

“Saksi po ako sa kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan sa pag-iikot ko sa mga ospital sa buong bansa. Nakakapanlumo pong makita na ‘yong ibang pasyente po, nasa corridor. Isang kama, dalawang pasyente dahil walang available na kama.”

Go concluded the hearing with a call for greater collaboration and strategic action among healthcare stakeholders to ensure the delivery of quality services to the Filipino people.

"Magtulungan lang po sana tayo para makapagbigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," Go implored.