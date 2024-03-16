Benguet IPs showcase vibrant Strawberry Festival floats

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The indigenous Ibaloy and Kankanaey people of La Trinidad, along with residents from other ethnicities, showcased their town’s pride during the vibrant street dancing and float parade held Saturday as part of the “Strawberry Festival 2024.”

Donning colorful costumes and traditional attire, students from local elementary and high schools wowed the crowds with energetic performances that blended their cultural heritage with festive flair.

Cultural dance groups and officials from La Trinidad’s 16 barangays also joined the parade.

The eight floats participating in the pro-environment category used indigenous and recycled materials, symbolizing the town’s commitment to protecting its surroundings.

Six additional floats adorned with flowers and strawberries drew admiration from spectators despite the heat.

“All the participants carried the theme of this year’s Strawberry Festival: La Trinidad: The Strawberry Capital of the Philippines, or ‘Sirom ni Duting’ in the Ibaloy language, which means ‘home of strawberries,’” said La Trinidad Tourism Officer Valred Olsim.

“This is a strong manifestation of La Trinidad’s pride in its production of strawberries and strawberry products,” he added.

The Municipal Government of La Trinidad will host tomorrow the distribution of 10,000 strawberry cupcakes at affordable prices during its strawberry cake festival. The festival concludes on 26 March 2024.