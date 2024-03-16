‘Atin Ito’ coalition mulls second WPS mission

The “Atin Ito” coalition is looking forward to another mission soon in the West Philippine Sea this summer.

This comes as the group celebrated the bravery and patriotism of the civilian volunteers who participated in the inaugural civilian-led supply mission to the West Philippine Sea last December 2023.

It aimed to deliver essential supplies to fisherfolk and frontline workers in Ayungin Shoal and Lawak Island.

Despite harassment by Chinese vessels, its smaller supply boat was able to successfully reached Lawak Island and deliver its supplies in its first mission.

“Atin Ito” is a diverse coalition of social movements, Church leaders, fisherfolk, entrepreneurs, artists and youth advocates which seeks to amplify the voices of Filipino fisherfolk and frontline workers in the West Philippine Sea.