Army displays territorial defense capabilities during ‘CATEX-Katihan’

The Philippine Army displayed its territorial defense capabilities as it continued military drills for its first-ever Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX)-Katihan.
In its CATEX-Katihan Battle Period 2 at Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base (CERAB) in Capas, Tarlac on 15 March, army personnel from the 502nd Combined Arms Brigade showcased their capabilities in live fire exercise utilizing the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS), 155mm self-propelled guns.
They also performed a series of drills using 120mm Mounted Mortar System (MMS) and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs).
Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the CATEX “Katihan” effectively tests the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.
Dema-ala said the exercises allow the Philippine Army to prepare its units to parallel the fast-changing security environment.
“The design of the various unit training involving different warfighting functions will be integrated in order to exercise combined arms operations as the highest form of unit training involving maneuver, maneuver support, maneuver service support, and reserve units,” he explained further.
The CATEX-Katiham, which was anchored on the Philippine Army’s Implementing Plan “Maragtas,” is set to conclude on 18 March.
An after-activity review for the CATEX-Katihan is scheduled at the Training and Doctrine Command's headquarters in Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac.
