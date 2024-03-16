Army displays territorial defense capabilities during ‘CATEX-Katihan’

They also performed a series of drills using 120mm Mounted Mortar System (MMS) and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs).

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the CATEX “Katihan” effectively tests the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

Dema-ala said the exercises allow the Philippine Army to prepare its units to parallel the fast-changing security environment.

“The design of the various unit training involving different warfighting functions will be integrated in order to exercise combined arms operations as the highest form of unit training involving maneuver, maneuver support, maneuver service support, and reserve units,” he explained further.