Thai firm building P2-B Mabalacat plant

Seeking to replicate the construction boom in Thailand, construction company Shera announced a P2-billion manufacturing facility project in Mabalacat, Pampanga to produce fiber cement.

Shera offers innovative fiber cement that can be used for different ceilings, floors, and wall applications such as wall cladding, sidings, floor decking, ceiling eaves, and many more, in addition, Shera also received the most admired brand in Thailand for over a decade now for fiber cement wood substitute.

Incepted in 1974, Shera has built its empire as the largest fiber cement capacity with over 15,000 distribution networks across the ASEAN region.

The company has also forged business partnerships in more than 40 countries across four continents.

Expanded operations

“We are announcing that this year, we will further expand operations in the Philippines within the year 2024. We have already been in the market for more than 15 years in the Philippines,” Shera country head Thunnop Jumpasri told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition (WORLDBEX) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

He said the company is planning to produce 200,000 metric tons of fiber cement per year, but for the first year of operation alone of the five-acre Mabalacat plant, they plan to produce 100,000 metric tons.