SolGen reads DAILY TRIBUNE

King Rodriguez
LOOK: Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra is seen reading DAILY TRIBUNE at his Makati office on Friday, 15 March 2024, to stay up-to-date with current and latest news and information from the Philippines and across the world. He said that it was his habit to read the newspaper daily. His favorite DAILY TRIBUNE section is Page 3.|via King Rodriguez
King Rodriguez
