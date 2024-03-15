Solar lights, makeshift bridge improve access for isolated barangays

Ten street lights powered by solar energy were installed in Barangay Añiog, Sagñay, Camarines Sur, and a makeshift bridge was constructed in Sitio Lubog, Brgy. Pagsang-an, San Roque, Northern Samar by members of the Philippine National Police Community Relations in collaboration with civilian volunteer organizations.

PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations head, P/Maj.Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, said this is in line with the Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay (R-PSB) response to the community's need for improved access and mobility in this geographically isolated areas by providing a temporary yet effective solution that serves as testament to the collaborative effort of the police, barangay officials, and the community.

Okubo added that the endeavor is also a sterling compliance to the Napolcom's CSOP or Community and Service Oriented Policing theory and program.

The Camarines Sur 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) R-PSB Team Charlie according to Okubo, with partner stakeholders from MCGI (Members of Church of God International) were the ones who put up the street lights for peace and security efforts of the whole community.

The solar lamp posts were donated by MCGI and others organizations with residents also volunteering to have them installed.

On the other hand, the R-PSB PRO 8, barangay officials, and the community embarked on a community-initiated volunteer action at Sitio Lubog, Brgy. Pagsang-an, San Roque, Northern Samar for the installation of a makeshift bridge.

Okubo said the project represents the R-PSBs response to the community's need for improved access and mobility in this Geographically isolated area by providing a temporary yet effective solution that serves as testament to the collaborative effort of the police, barangay officials and the community.

"Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas or GIDAS which rarely receive support from the government are the focused of R-PSB in rural areas," Okubo said.