Seized dupe products hit close to P27-B in 2023

Nearly P27 billion worth of counterfeit goods were confiscated by the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) last year, topping the most faked products are apparel, the Intellectual Property of the Philippines reported on Friday.

According to IPOPHL, who sits also as co-chair of the NCIPR, total intellectual property infringing goods seized from January to December 2023 reached an estimated market value of P26.86 billion, surpassing the previous record of P24.90 billion registered in 2021.

The report said that about 94 percent of the 2023 seizures came from the operations of the Bureau of Customs, while the rest resulted from the operations of the National Bureau of Investigation, with a haul worth P1.20 billion; the Philippine National Police, with a P285.93 million value; the Food and Drug Administration, with a P1.58 million value; and the Optical Media Board with a P221,500 haul.

Since its inception in 2005, the NCIPR has already confiscated P18 trillion worth of fake products, higher than the total domestic debt of the Philippines at P14.6 trillion.

NCIPR Acting Chair and IPOPHL director general, Atty. Rowel Barba said that based on previous NCIPR meetings, most of the BoC’s seizures consisted of apparel while the majority of the PNP’s haul were cigarettes taken from warehouses in various provinces.

With this, the IPOPHL chief lauded the NCIPR for helping prevent counterfeit goods from reaching the hands of consumers after recording 3,087 enforcement operations conducted in 2023.

These operations were mobilized through general law enforcement agency operations, inspections, search warrants, and warrants of seizure and detention. The total marks an increase from 2,962 operations logged through inspections and search warrants in 2022.

“With more aggressive and strategic efforts, coupled with its swift coordination with the team and with IP rights holders, the NCIPR members were able to ensure the success of its seizure operations,” according to Barba.

‘Go Lokal, go original’

With reiteration, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary and NCIPR Chair Alfredo Pascual urged consumers to stop patronizing counterfeit goods and turn to the comfort and quality of local products, instead.

He also commended the NCIPR for its “remarkable dedication” to preserving the fairness and safety of markets.

“The NCIPR’s role is crucial for our economic progress. By eliminating illegal goods like counterfeits, markets operate fairly and safely, boosting consumer confidence and investor trust. Our zero-tolerance for illegal acts against IP infringement safeguards business creativity and innovation.” Pascual said.

“Counterfeit products do not only harm our economy but also pose serious health risks, particularly with essentials like food, medicines, and cosmetics. I appeal to consumers to turn away from these fakes and choose genuine, locally made products, ensuring their hard-earned money brings real value and supports our community,” Pascual added.