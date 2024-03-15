RC MAKATI: A PARAGON OF PUBLIC SERVICE

The Rotary Club of Makati — the “mother club” of all Rotary Clubs in Makati — was the first Rotary Club chartered in the City of Makati on 12 March 1966.

From the original 46 members at the formal chartering ceremony by Rotary International at the Manila Polo Club in Forbes Park in 1966, membership has grown to 142 — 132 regular members and 10 honoraries, as of 23 January 2024, making it one of the largest Rotary Clubs in District 3830.

Half of the Club are CEOs, chief operating officers or chief finance officers of the country’s largest corporations; a fourth are heads or senior officers of financial institutions, and the rest includes members of the diplomatic corps, principal officers of multilateral institutions, seasoned businessmen and leading practitioners in various fields. Also, the Club’s international character is reflected in the diversity of cultures represented by 11 nationalities in its roster.

Pride is derived from the quality of Club members, which include a past Rotary International director (Rafael Hechanova +), and seven District Governors (Rafael Hechanova (+), Bert Montinola (+), Tony Quila, Sid Garcia, Robert Kuan (+), Pepito Bengzon, and DGN Reggie Nolido.

HONORS AND RECOGNITION

Particularly laudable is the Club’s honor of being a six-time recipient of the district’s most coveted twin distinctions — Overall Most Outstanding Club and Overall Most Outstanding Club President Awards.

Six of its members are also recipients of the “Service Above Self Award,” the highest honor that RI bestows on individual Rotarians.

RI has likewise honored the Club with two Significant Achievement Awards — one for the establishment of its funding arm, the Makati Rotary Club Foundation Inc., and the other, for Project Angels, an environment advocacy program for the youth.

Two projects, Partnership in Service Program and Rotary Homes, were recognized by the first Rotary Club in the Philippines, RC Manila, as among the Top 10 Service Projects in the country during its centennial celebration on 1 June 2019, with Rotary Homes conferred the Top Service Project Award.

What distinguishes RC Makati is its preference for long-lasting, sustainable projects instead of one-shot programs and dole-outs, benefiting target communities over an extended period of time.

LEGACY PROJECTS

Among the Club’s exemplary projects are Books Across the Seas (since 1968), a book distribution project that has given away over 16 million books to some 65,000 schools; Stepping Stone Learning Center, (since 1972) a school for children with special needs; Teaching the Deaf to Speak (since 1994), in support of the Philippine Institute for the Deaf, a school that has pioneered the teaching of speech to the hearing-impaired; Bantay Bata (since 1977) which is a program that trains parents, community caregivers and social workers on the prevention and detection of child abuse and how to rehabilitate child abuse victims; and a Nutrition Program (since 2004) for pre-and grade school children in public schools and needy communities.

Likewise notable are projects including a DepEd-accredited Home Education and Livelihood Program (since 2017) that provides access to K-12-quality education to out-of-school youth and adults; PGH Surgical Missions (since 1989) providing for free surgical missions at the Philippine General Hospital; Drug Rehab Project (since 2016), offering programs in partnership with Caritas Manila aimed at rehabilitating drug surrenderers with skills training and values formation sessions; and Air Quality Monitoring System Project (since 2015) with strategically-located machines measuring air pollution levels in real time.