QCPD's reaches out to 13K QCitizens

The Quezon City Police District on Friday concluded a weeklong series of community engagement initiatives.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan the activity which ran from March 9–15, is in collaboration with Advocacy Support Groups.

Throughout the week, the QCPD forces organized 85 outreach programs aimed at strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the community. A total of 13,849 citizens actively participated in these activities.

The initiatives included educational lectures on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA), Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Program/Drug Awareness, and Crime Prevention Safety Tips.

QCPD also conducted livelihood workshops, offered free haircuts, and distributed information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, PARAK newspapers showcasing the QCPD’s operational accomplishments, and food packs to participants.

In addition to these activities, the QCPD organized 380 dialogues and pulong-pulong sessions across various barangays in Quezon City, fostering direct communication and addressing local issues and concerns.

"This concerted effort underscores the QCPD's commitment to proactive community policing, prioritizing outreach and collaboration to address local needs and concerns. By engaging directly with residents, the QCPD aims to maintain the trust of the public, enhance public safety, and promote a sense of unity within Quezon City," Maranan said.