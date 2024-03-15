Phl, Czech Republic eye to strengthen labor ties

The Philippines and Czech Republic are eyeing to strengthen their labor ties after the signing of a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of a labor consultation mechanism on Thursday (Czech Republic time), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Friday.

The agreement marks the culmination of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the Czech Republic.

The Joint Communiqué reaffirms the commitment of both nations to nurture a relationship grounded in the recognition of the rights and duties of Filipino workers and their employers in the Czech Republic.

It also seeks to ensure the full observance of the rights of Filipino workers following Czech legal standards, while also respecting the interests and laws of both countries.

Key highlights of the Joint Communiqué include:

• Identification of sectors for Filipino worker employment in the Czech Republic;

• Affirmation of transparency and adherence to ethical principles, laws, and regulations in the recruitment and employment of Filipino workers;

• Exploration of mechanisms for regular consultations on employment conditions and procedures for Filipino citizens in the Czech Republic; and

• Commitment to fair, ethical, and equal treatment of Filipino workers, along with the development of preventive measures to safeguard their rights and protections.

The Joint Communiqué between the DMW of the Republic of the Philippines and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic demonstrates collaborative efforts to address labor needs and opportunities.

Recently, the Czech cabinet approved a proposal to increase quotas for workers from the Philippines and other countries to alleviate persistent labor shortages.

Notably, the application quota for Filipinos seeking business visas or employment cards has been raised from 5,000 to 10,300, with similar increases planned for highly skilled applicants from various countries.

Additionally, the Czech government aims to recalibrate quotas for other nations for special worker visas.

These initiatives extend to sectors like farming and construction, aiming to bridge employment gaps and increase the number of foreign workers annually by 20,000, showcasing Czechia's commitment to international cooperation and addressing domestic labor needs.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is currently in Czech Republic for a state visit.