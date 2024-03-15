NHA empowers Bulaceños with agricrop training and livelihood opportunities

50 beneficiaries from the National Housing Authority’s (NHA) Pandi Heights I and II, Pandi, Bulacan benefited livelihood opportunities as they completed the Agronomic Crop Production Training.

The NHA, through General Manager Joeben Tai, has committed a partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to ensure the availability of livelihood and employment opportunities for the NHA housing beneficiaries in all project sites.

From 18 January to 2 February 2024, ATEC Technological College, a TESDA-accredited training provider, taught 50 housing beneficiaries on the fundamentals of agricrop production. The learning sessions are not only focused on agricultural skills but also on business and entrepreneurship education in the agricultural industry.

One of the beneficiaries, Marivic Antonio, shared her valuable experience, “malaki po ang naitulong ng training. Natuto po kami. Sa totoo lang po, hindi po kami marunong magtanim lahat, eh. Ngayon po ay natuto po kami dahil sa tulong ng NHA, (The training is big help. Before we don't even know how to grow a plant. With the help of NHA we are now learned).”

Meanwhile, Rafael Figueroa, a training coordinator for ATEC Technological College, hopes that the learned skills of the beneficiaries from the training session would be life-changing not only for the participants but for their families.

“Inaasahan [namin] na magamit ang training na natutunan nila para sa kanilang pangkabuhayan, magkaroon sila ng sariling lupain, makapag tanim sila at makapag tinda rin po para may mai-produce sila sa kanilang pamilya, (We hope that the training can improve their lives and give them livelihood for their family),” Figueroa said.

In application of the training, the beneficiaries transformed an open space in the resettlement site into their own vegetable garden.. They were able to plant vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplants, mustard greens, and Chinese cabbages. Notably, the latter two crops were sold in the market and to fellow beneficiaries, illustrating a practical application of the skills acquired and contributing to the community’s sustainability.

This agreement is orchestrated through the NHA’s Livelihood and Affordability Enhancement Program (LAEP) facilitated by the Community Services Department- Socio Economic Development Division (CSSD-SEDD).