New DOJ, PCGG execs urged to dedicate themselves for better Phl

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla warmly welcomed the recent appointments of Assistant Secretary Eliseo D.C. Cruz and Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) Elihu A. Ybañez by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Remulla said, “The road ahead will be very challenging but let us keep the burning passion in our hearts to selflessly serve our countrymen, fresh faces for a Bagong Pilipinas!”

Asec. Cruz is a Philippine Military Academy (PMA) graduate and a retired major general of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for 37 years and he was one of those who led the investigation into the P6.7-billion drug haul in Manila several years ago.

Meanwhile, PCGG Commissioner Ybañez is a former Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice and a very experienced litigator.

"Set your trails ablaze, march on with pride and honor,” the Secretary stressed.

“I look forward to working with you with a shared vision of advancing justice in our land. Your extensive experience in your own fields will undoubtedly bring meaningful reforms to this Department, “Remulla added.