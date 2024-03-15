Meralco unit extends realty firm supply deal

MPower, the local retail electricity supplier and a subsidiary of Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, has extended its supply agreement with Pioneer Highlands South Condominium Corp., or PHSC, indicating their shared commitment to ensure electricity remains available and uninterrupted in their respective coverage areas.

Meralco first vice president and head of MPower Redel Domingo said on Thursday that the company will continue to deliver “stable, reliable and cost-competitive supply” to PHSCC.

“We have a very strong partnership with PHSCC for more than a decade now and remain committed to being part of their growth and success,” Domingo said.

Meanwhile, PHSCC president Evangeline Ang described the partnership with MPower as a “continued pursuit of lofty ideals to serve and be fruitful citizens.”

MPower is the local retail electricity supplier or LRES of Meralco, serving contestable customers, including top corporations within Meralco’s franchise area.

Preferred supplier

It has established itself as a preferred LRES and currently holds over 25 percent share of the competitive retail electricity market within Meralco’s franchise area.

On the other hand, PHSCC manages Pioneer Highlands South Condominium in Mandaluyong City, which is home to approximately 445 residential and commercial occupants.

It was one of the first customers to sign up with MPower under the Retail Competition and Open Access that was implemented in 2013.