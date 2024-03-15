Marcos woos Czech support for Phl-EU trade talks revival

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reached out to the Czech Republic for support in reviving negotiations for the Philippine-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Speaking during the Philippine Business Forum here on Friday morning (local time), the Chief Executive underscored the importance of fostering stronger economic ties with the EU while expressing optimism about the potential benefits of reigniting the stalled talks.

"We seek the support of the Czech Republic for the resumption of the Philippine-EU (FTA) negotiations," Marcos Jr. said.

"We believe that the resumption of these negotiations will be a big step in furthering our trade relations, with the end view to establish a stable, predictable, and enabling business environment that promotes inclusive and sustainable growth and development," Marcos Jr. added.

Marcos Jr. on Tuesday underscored the significance of Germany's support when negotiations of a free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Union resumed.

''Germany’s support is vital to the country’s reapplication to the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) and for the resumption of negotiations for a PH-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA),'' Marcos said during the Philippine-German Business Forum in Berlin.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said earlier that the Philippine government aims to initiate official negotiations for a free trade agreement with the EU.

Discussions about such a deal between the Philippines and the 27-member bloc have been ongoing for several months now.

However, it's worth noting that a prior attempt nearly a decade ago was stalled because of the EU's apprehensions regarding the aggressive anti-drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte.