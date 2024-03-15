Marcos rejects China's accusations in South China Sea dispute

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday rejected accusations by China that the Philippines is instigating disputes in the South China Sea.

The Chief Executive refuted the claims on Friday afternoon (local time) after Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the Philippines not to side with external forces to disrupt peace in the South China Sea.

In addition, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOC) recently announced a significant oilfield discovery in the South China Sea, with an estimated volume of 100 million tons.

This discovery has raised questions about the future of negotiations for joint oil exploration between the Philippines and China.

In an interview with the Philippine media delegation here, Marcos Jr. emphasized that the Philippines is focused on domestic affairs and improving the lives of its citizens.

The Chief Executive further mentioned that he is unaware of the basis for China's accusation, and that the Philippines never caused any commotions in the disputed waters.

"We don’t know of any instance where the Philippines has instigated anything, at any point, both verbally, or militarily, or diplomatically," Marcos Jr. said.

"We were busy, we are busy, we have been busy in running the country and making the best life of Filipinos. We did not begin all of these problems. All of these commotions were not caused by the Philippines. So I don’t know what they are referring to," Marcos Jr. added.

During his visits to Germany and the Czech Republic, Marcos Jr. has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the issues, emphasizing the importance of upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Marcos Jr. emphasized the paramount importance of upholding the Philippines' sovereignty and territorial integrity in any such discussions.

"The sovereignty and the sovereign rights and our territorial jurisdictions remain key in all of these talks," Marcos Jr. said. "We cannot, at any point, somehow compromise the territorial integrity of the Philippines," he added.

While acknowledging the potential for dialogue regarding joint oil exploration, President Marcos reiterated that the Philippines' guiding principle in such negotiations would be the preservation of its territorial sovereignty.

"That is the guiding principle that I’m following whenever it comes to all of these things," he affirmed.

The South China Sea has long been a contentious issue, with multiple nations claiming sovereignty over various parts of its waters. China's expansive claims, including the construction of artificial islands and military installations in disputed areas, have heightened tensions in the region.

The Philippines, along with several other Southeast Asian nations, has repeatedly raised concerns over China's actions and its impact on regional stability. In response, China has often accused these countries of provocation, asserting its historical rights over the vast majority of the South China Sea.